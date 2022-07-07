CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed detectives need help identifying the woman accused of walking onto the porch of a home, finding a key, and then using it to get inside.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Hood Avenue on June 22, according to police.

Police said the resident of the home found the suspect inside and told her to leave.

She left and walked eastbound on Hood Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland resident finds woman inside home after she found key on porch, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize her or have any other information on this incident.

