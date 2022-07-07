FBI VCTF hopes public can help identify this Medina bank robbery suspect

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery that took place in Medina on July 7, just before 10:10 a.m.

According to the FBI VCTF, the unknown man entered the Huntington Bank in the 3400 block of Medina Road, and approached the teller with a demand note.

They said the man is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a goatee, and was last seen wearing a gray polo, khaki pants and a hat.

Officials said the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI VCTF encourages anyone with information to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

Your identity can remain anonymous.

