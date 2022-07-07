2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI VCTF hopes public can help identify this Medina bank robbery suspect

Medina Huntington bank robbery suspect
Medina Huntington bank robbery suspect(Source: FBI VCTF)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery that took place in Medina on July 7, just before 10:10 a.m.

According to the FBI VCTF, the unknown man entered the Huntington Bank in the 3400 block of Medina Road, and approached the teller with a demand note.

They said the man is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a goatee, and was last seen wearing a gray polo, khaki pants and a hat.

Officials said the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI VCTF encourages anyone with information to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

Your identity can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Deadly shooting investigation.
Police find Akron man shot to death, car ‘riddled’ with bullet holes
Augustin Thompkins (Source: Solon police)
Solon police release dash cam video of deadly drunk driving accident
Protesters on June 30, 2022. (Source: WOIO)
Relatives of other police shooting victims arrested in Akron during Jayland Walker protest