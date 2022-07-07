Gas prices show sizable drop, still declining slower than increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of gas dropped by 2.8 cents/gallon which is the second largest drop in the past decade according to GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan.

The largest single drop in the past 10 years was in March of 2020, the start of the pandemic, when prices dropped by 3.1 cents.

Yesterday's drop of 2.8c/gal in the national average ties for the SECOND LARGEST single day DROP in #gasprices in the last decade. The largest:

3/12/20: 3.1c/gal

>>7/6/22<< 2.8c/gal

12/20/14: 2.8c/gal

11/22/18: 2.8c/gal — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 7, 2022

The drop can be partially credited to the decline in price for a barrel of crude oil, which is used to make gasoline.

On June 8, oil was selling for $122/barrel.

On Wednesday, oil closed at $98, which is the first time its been under $100 since early May.

