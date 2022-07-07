AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of giving false identification to a dealership and never returning the truck after a test drive is on the loose, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said, and detectives need help identifying him.

The suspect went to Serra Chevrolet on South Arlington Road in Akron to test drive a silver 2022 Chevy Silverado, according to the sheriff’s office.

But when he didn’t return the truck to the dealership, they realized the information he provided was fake.

The sheriff’s office said the truck has since been recovered, processed for evidence, and returned to the dealership, but the suspect remains at large.

Take a close look at the photo of the suspect shared by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office:

Man gives false ID to Akron dealership, doesn’t return truck from test drive, sheriff says (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Call Det. Cadwell at 330-630-6317 if you recognize him or have any other information on the crime or where he may be.

