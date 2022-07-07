Medina firefighter hurt battling ‘challenging’ flames in house, resident injured

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina firefighter was treated at the hospital after battling the blaze at a home that also injured a resident on July 1, Medina Fire confirmed.

MFD said all of their stations were sent to the house fire on South Elmwood Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Engines 2 and 3 arrived on scene first and attacked the flames inside the house, according to MFD.

Heavy clutter conditions inside the house made getting to the seat of the fire on the second floor difficult, MFD stated.

MFD said the main body of fire was knocked down quickly, but it took crews several hours to extinguish pockets of fire in the attic and other void spaces.

Firefighters cut holes in the roof to ventilate smoke and other superheated gasses, and get access to the fire burning in between the roof’s layers, MFD described.

“This was a challenging fire, but we were able to save the structure,” MPD stated.

MFD confirmed two residents were home when the fire broke out and were able to evacuate, but one of them had to be treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

One MFD firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Medina Hospital for treatment, MFD said.

He was released shortly after and is expected to make a full recovery, according to MFD.

“We are grateful to Erhart/York Township Fire Department, Lafayette Township Fire Department, and Seville-Guilford Fire & EMS who responded to provide mutual aid, as well as Medina Police Department (Ohio) who flew their thermal imaging drone and Medina LST who also assisted on scene,” Medina Fire stated.”

Medina Fire shared the following photos of the blaze:

