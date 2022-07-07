2 Strong 4 Bullies
Minnesota man arrested in Akron during Jayland Walker protest

Protesters on June 30, 2022. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was arrested late Wednesday during a Jayland Walker protest in Akron.

Cortez Rice, 22, of Minnesota, is charged with riot, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

The Akron Municipal Court is closed Thursday, so Rice is scheduled to be arraigned remotely.

Since the weekend, more than 40 protesters have been arrested.

On Tuesday, 19 News covered the arraignments in Akron Municipal Court of four protesters.

The majority of protesters are from the Akron area, according to court documents.

Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27, after leading officers on a chase.

On Sunday, July 3, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released body camera video of the chase and shooting.

Attorneys for the Walker family spoke after the chief and mayor’s news conference, calling for protesters to remain peaceful, but demanding answers.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

In a news release sent to the media on Sunday, Clay Cozart, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, said, “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgement until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

