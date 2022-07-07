2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing 46-year-old woman North Olmsted woman last seen July 1

Debra Wootton
Debra Wootton(North Olmsted Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police asked the community to help find 46-year-old Debra Wootton, who was last seen on July 1.

Det. Sgt. Dan Barrett said Wootton is homeless, and was supposed to check out of her hotel room several days ago.

However, she left her psychiatric medications, belongings, and suspicious notes behind that possibly indicate that she may be suicidal, according to Barrett.

Call North Olmsted Police Ptl. Nick Gorbulja at 440-777-3535 and reference report 22-26596 if you see Wootton or know where she may be.

Debra Wootton
Debra Wootton(North Olmsted Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Akron Police released footage from 13 officers on scene the night Jayland Walker was shot.
New details in Jayland Walker case after combing through 13 Akron Police body cameras
Baker Mayfield
Browns fans express emotions on Baker Mayfield trade
Woman accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank in Columbia Township on the loose, sheriff’s office...
Woman accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank in Columbia Township on the loose, sheriff’s office says
Protesters stand outside of high school to get Presidents attention
Protesters try to catch the attention of President Biden during Cleveland visit