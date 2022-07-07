Missing 46-year-old woman North Olmsted woman last seen July 1

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police asked the community to help find 46-year-old Debra Wootton, who was last seen on July 1.

Det. Sgt. Dan Barrett said Wootton is homeless, and was supposed to check out of her hotel room several days ago.

However, she left her psychiatric medications, belongings, and suspicious notes behind that possibly indicate that she may be suicidal, according to Barrett.

Call North Olmsted Police Ptl. Nick Gorbulja at 440-777-3535 and reference report 22-26596 if you see Wootton or know where she may be.

Debra Wootton (North Olmsted Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.