New details in Jayland Walker case after combing through 13 Akron Police body cameras

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most Ohioans have likely seen the video by now that police played in Sunday’s press conference about the shooting of Jayland Walker.

But, there’s a lot more video from the night Walker died.

Akron Police released footage from 13 officers on scene that night.

According to the chief, eight officers fired shots at Walker. The other five caught the incident on camera.

This week, 19 Investigates worked to match up all 13 video clips by time code. We then went through it frame by frame, examining what lead up to the gunfire.

First, we see Walker appear to finally pull his car over after a minutes-long police pursuit.

Walker opens drivers side door to see police approaching. Cameras on cops on the other side of the car show Walker pop out of the passenger side wearing a ski mask.

While several officers have guns drawn, at least two with bright yellow tasers drawn instead.

In the video, you can see that Walker ran a few steps from his car. Then, he appears to turn around quickly.

No shots were fired then though.

Walker runs for six more seconds before the turn that APD’s police chief said lead officers to fire.

We paused the video where you see Walker’s feet pointed away from officers.

They pivot, and then his toes are facing officers.

At that point, his arms are by his side. We can’t see his hands.

That’s when officers fire and Jayland fell to the ground.

We chose to only show still images from this point in the video, because the footage is so graphic.

But should you choose to watch it, Akron Police released the unedited version and posted it to Youtube.

Gunfire becomes heavy.

When Walker falls, he was nearly surrounded by officers.

Shots were coming at him from several sides.

Whether intentionally or as a result of impact, Jayland continued to move.

He rolled from his back to his stomach and then on his back again.

One body camera angle from an officer who’s firing shots shows another officer waiving his hand and screaming “cease fire” at least three times.

Again, Jayland is down by that point, but his arms were still moving.

Shots continue for four seconds after this cop tries to stop them.

When they do, that’s where Akron Police cut off each clip.

Walker was then laying in the parking lot of a Bridgestone building.

Officers likely started to realize then that days of scrutiny lie ahead.

The city police chief addressed the number of shots fired, saying the exact number is not known, but the medical examiner’s report indicates there were over 60 wounds on Walker.

Doctors are working to determine whether any of them were exit wounds.

He also said investigators found a gun inside Walker’s vehicle following the chase.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Wednesday morning that the curfew for the downtown area has been lifted.

The mayor previously committed to lifting the curfew by Wednesday morning if protests over the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker remained peaceful.

The mayor and police initially issued the overnight curfew on Monday after nearly 50 individuals were arrested for protests that turned destructive late Sunday night.

Mayor Horrigan released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

“The curfew was put in place due to safety concerns for our downtown corridor and our residents. What I want our residents and community to know, is that we aren’t arresting protestors who choose to peacefully protest. Hundreds of citizens have protested in our community for days without incident, and we support their right to do so. In fact, we will take every step to make sure they can continue to do so safely. Those who were arrested were engaged in criminal behavior. They were becoming violent with officers and disrupting the peace which the community has been urging throughout this difficult time in our city. These individuals do not represent the larger gathering of peaceful protests and we won’t let them control the narrative of our community who are voicing their concerns. I continue to urge peace in our city and ask that if you see threats or instances of violence, that you report them.”

