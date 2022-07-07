Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry today; tracking a round of rain tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enough dry air as filtered in today to avoid any rain threat. Partly cloudy sky and less humid. Afternoon temperatures near 80 along the lakeshore to the mid 80s Akron-Canton area. An area of low pressure will track through our area tomorrow afternoon and evening. Expect a round of rain to develop from west to east. The highest chance will be during the afternoon. Weekend will be dry. A shot of cooler air Saturday. It’ll be a windy day downwind of Lake Erie where gusts could be over 30 mph out of the northeast. Good potential for a Small Craft Advisory for the lake as well. The high temperature Saturday will be in the 70s.

