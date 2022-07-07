2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police find Akron man shot to death, car ‘riddled’ with bullet holes

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police said that yesterday afternoon a man was found deceased by a relative in the 2200 block of Sixth Street, his car surrounded by shattered glass and ‘riddled’ with bullet holes.

According to police, around 1:20 p.m. they responded to the call, and when they arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim unresponsive in a nearby driveway.

They said he had multiple apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

Police said that according to a passerby, the victim’s car was discovered parked on the street with multiple bullet holes and shattered glass.

Based on preliminary information, police said that it appears an unknown suspect approached the victim while he was sitting in his parked car and fired shots hitting the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with you tips at 274637.

Police said that caller may remain anonymous.

