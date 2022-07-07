Solon police release dash cam video of deadly drunk driving accident

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man is being held on a $1 million bond in the Solon Jail after police said he was driving drunk and caused a crash which killed his girlfriend last week.

On Thursday, Solon police released dash cam video of the accident.

Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. on July 1. According to police, Thompkins was swerving and had no tail lights on his Jeep SUV.

Thompkins stopped on I-480 Eastbound near the Green Road overpass, but then fled the scene, said police.

Officers involved in the traffic stop lost sight of the vehicle, but a third officer noticed Thompkins had crashed on US 422 East near Harper Road.

Ishonna Pratcher, 26, of Euclid, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, said police.

The couple’s two children, a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were also in the vehicle. They were treated at a local hospital and released to family members.

Thompkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated homicide by vehicle, fleeing eluding, endangering children, OVI, resisting arrest and driving in marked lanes.

“Solon Police Department offers our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Pratcher,” the law enforcement agency shared in a press release.

