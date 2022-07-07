2 Strong 4 Bullies
Timothy Loehmann withdraws application for Tioga Borough police officer

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday morning, former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann withdrew his application for the Tioga Borough police department in Pennsylvania.

The news first surfaced Wednesday on social media that Loehmann had been sworn in as the department’s sole police officer.

When Loehmann was a Cleveland police officer, he shot and killed Tamir Rice, 12, on Nov. 22, 2014. Rice was carrying an airsoft gun, with the orange tip removed.

Tamir Rice
Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, said it’s “pathetic, it’s pitiful, it’s a shame,” after learning about Loehmann’s new job on Wednesday.

“The system is broken, because police reform is actually not working. You would hire someone knowing he has murdered a 12-year-old child. How dare you. How dare you do it,” Rice stated.

Loehmann and the other officer involved were never charged with any criminal wrongdoing in Tamir’s death.

But, Loehmann was fired years later from the Cleveland Police Department for providing false information on his job application.

The City of Cleveland settled a lawsuit with the Rice Family for $6 million.

David Wilcox, Tioga Borough’s Mayor, responded to concerns on social media pages Wednesday saying: “This has nothing to do with me. Council hires, fires and background checks. I literally wasn’t even allowed to take his resume with me the day they interviewed him.”

