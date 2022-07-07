2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Victim identified in fatal hit and run crash in Richmond Heights

An example of the car Richmond Heights police are looking for in connection with a fatal hit...
An example of the car Richmond Heights police are looking for in connection with a fatal hit skip (Source: Richmond Heights police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Richmond Heights police said the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highland Road near Trebisky Road.

The victim has been identified as Dawit Bekele, 32, of Richmond Heights.

Car parts left behind at the scene of the accident indicate the vehicle is a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu, said police.

Officers added the vehicle will have damage to the left front end, but the color of the Chevy is not yet known.

An example of the kind of car Richmond Heights police are looking for in connection with a...
An example of the kind of car Richmond Heights police are looking for in connection with a fatal hit skip.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dawit and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of this hit-skip vehicle from Tuesday night,” stated Richmond Heights police in a statement.

Anyone with information should call Richmond Heights police at 216-486-1234 or their detective bureau at 216-383-6309.

