Woman killed in motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed in an early morning accident Thursday in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the woman was a passenger on a motorcycle.

The Accident Investigation Unit is on scene at Broadway and Aetna. Broadway is closed both ways. pic.twitter.com/avIrdOelzY — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 7, 2022

Around 2:45 a.m. the motorcycle collided with a car in the area of Broadway Avenue and Aetna Road.

The male operator of the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, said police.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.