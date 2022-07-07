Woman killed in motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed in an early morning accident Thursday in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
According to Cleveland police, the woman was a passenger on a motorcycle.
Around 2:45 a.m. the motorcycle collided with a car in the area of Broadway Avenue and Aetna Road.
The male operator of the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, said police.
The accident remains under investigation.
