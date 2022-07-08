2 die in motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were killed in an early morning motorcycle accident Thursday in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Brianca Palmer, 32, of Buffalo, NY, and Bobby Henry, 22, of Maple Heights.

The Accident Investigation Unit is on scene at Broadway and Aetna. Broadway is closed both ways. pic.twitter.com/avIrdOelzY — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 7, 2022

Around 2:45 a.m Thursday, the motorcycle collided with a car in the area of Broadway Avenue and Aetna Road, Cleveland police said.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene and Henry died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation.

