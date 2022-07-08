2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 die in motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were killed in an early morning motorcycle accident Thursday in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Brianca Palmer, 32, of Buffalo, NY, and Bobby Henry, 22, of Maple Heights.

Around 2:45 a.m Thursday, the motorcycle collided with a car in the area of Broadway Avenue and Aetna Road, Cleveland police said.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene and Henry died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

Iron Jailen Cannon
3 of 8 defendants in Iron Cannon murder case to appear in Medina County court for sentencing
Fred Gleaton
Man found safe after going missing from Tuscarawas County home
Akron curfew reinstated after 7 arrests at Wednesday night’s protest
Akron curfew reinstated after 7 arrests at Wednesday night’s protest
Makenzie Carson
Missing endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Mosquito Lake State Park