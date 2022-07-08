2 hurt after speeding driver crashes into pole on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured when their car crashed into a pole early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of E. 119th Street and Union Avenue.

One car MVA Union at E119th. Car into an utility pole. Driver was transported to University Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. The traffic lights are out at this intersection because the control box was connected to the pole. pic.twitter.com/NgcHVGffZO — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 7, 2022

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the 39-year-old female driver was traveling westbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed, when she lost control, traveled off the side of the road and struck a metal pole.

She suffered a fractured pelvis, fractured leg and internal injuries.

Her 30-year-old passenger suffered a fractured arm, fractured leg and facial injuries.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.

