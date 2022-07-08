2 hurt after speeding driver crashes into pole on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured when their car crashed into a pole early Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of E. 119th Street and Union Avenue.
This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
According to Cleveland police, the 39-year-old female driver was traveling westbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed, when she lost control, traveled off the side of the road and struck a metal pole.
She suffered a fractured pelvis, fractured leg and internal injuries.
Her 30-year-old passenger suffered a fractured arm, fractured leg and facial injuries.
Police said the accident remains under investigation.
