3 of 8 defendants in Iron Cannon murder case to appear in Medina County court for sentencing

By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments are expected Friday in the Iron Cannon murder case, with sentencings scheduled to occur for three of eight defendants in Medina County Common Pleas Court.

Wadsworth police arrest 8th suspect in connection with disappearance, murder of Iron Cannon

Court records show that Antonio Moore, Autumn Knight and Marcus Clark have already pleaded guilty to their roles in Cannon’s murder.

• Antonio Moore, of Akron: charged with obstructing justice

• Autumn Knight, of Cuyahoga Falls: charged with obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Marcus Clark, of Akron: charged with obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Wadsworth police said Cannon was fatally shot, and that his body was hidden for almost a year.

The 27-year-old Akron man was last seen on Oct. 18, 2020 in the city of Wadsworth.

In May of 2021, Wadsworth police announced seven people were facing charges in connection to Cannon’s murder and disappearance.

Authorities uncovered his suspected remains in Sept. of 2021 from Lake Milton in Mahoning County; an eighth arrest was made just weeks later.

Iron Jailen Cannon
Iron Jailen Cannon(Wadsworth Police)

19 News will keep tracking those charged as the court cases continue:

• Justin D. Hornbeck, of Uniontown: Sentenced to 30-35 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Samantha P. McCune, of Uniontown: Sentenced to 180 days in jail for obstructing justice

• Tyrone L. Render, of Wooster: Jury trial set for Sept. 12, 2022; charged with obstructing justice, tampering with evidence with a firearm specification, weapons under disability, gross abuse of a corpse, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Christopher J. Williams, of Akron: Sentencing not yet scheduled; pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Walter Render IV, of Mentor: Court case ongoing; charged with obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

This is a developing story and will be updated.

