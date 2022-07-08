2 Strong 4 Bullies
3-year-old fatally struck by car in Canton, police say

Canton police cruiser (Source: Canton Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a car last weekend.

Malachi Williams was hit in a driveway on July 2 in the 200 block of Blossom Ct NE, according to police.

Williams’ mother called 911 after the crash, and he was driven to Aultman Hospital before authorities arrived.

Canton police said he was pronounced deceased there.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at (330) 649-5800.

You can also send a tip through Tip411.

