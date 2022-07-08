2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 years in the making: Bonnie Park restoration project improves water quality and habitat

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Get ready to experience a breath of fresh air at Bonnie Park in Strongsville.

Jennifer Grieser is the Director of natural resources at the Cleveland Metroparks.

She told 19 news the Bonnie Park restoration project was 3 years in the making, and it has improved the area for the community.

The Ohio EPA supported the cause with a $1.8 million grant.

The problem was that the dam was backing up the water, so it prevented the fish from getting up the stream, which than prevented the habitat the wild life here relies on.

But finally, the river has met up to the standards of the Clean Water Act.

“We removed the concrete pad,” Grieser said.

For Mayor Perciak, this is a way to give back to the families that live here - giving them a place to spend time with one another.

“Our community kind of lives down here in the spring, summer, and the fall - especially during the fall,” he said.

(Source: WOIO)
