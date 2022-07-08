About 50 Jayland Walker protesters, vehicles blocked roads in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers responded to several residential neighborhoods Thursday evening after vehicles and protestors blocked roads, police said.

According to Akron police, there were up to 50 people and as many cars in the area of W. Exchange Street and Stadelman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A short time later, about a dozen protesters went to another residential area in the Ellet community.

Officers said they dispersed both crowds without incident.

One man was arrested around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, after police said they saw him driving through various city streets and illegally blocking intersection to allow multiple vehicles to speed and move through city streets.

Police said the driver was also in illegal possession of a handgun.

He is charged with having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and rioting. He also has a prior vandalism charge from an earlier protest related incident.

Police have not released his name.

A total of seven people were arrested late Wednesday during a Jayland Walker protest in Akron.

Jacob Blake, 55, of North Carolina, is charged with riot, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

Blake’s son, also named Jacob, was shot by a Kenosha, WI police officer in Aug. 2020. Blake survived his injuries.

Bianca White, 32, of Louisville, KY, is charged with riot, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

White is the aunt of Breonna Taylor, the woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in March 2020.

Since the weekend, more than 40 protesters have been arrested.

The majority of protesters are from the Akron area, according to court documents.

“We fully support our residents’ right to peacefully assemble. Acts of violence and property damage are illegal and will not be permitted.” stated Akron police several tims.

<

Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27, after leading officers on a chase.

On Sunday, July 3, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released body camera video of the chase and shooting.

Attorneys for the Walker family spoke after the chief and mayor’s news conference, calling for protesters to remain peaceful, but demanding answers.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

In a news release sent to the media on Sunday, July 3, Clay Cozart, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, said, “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgement until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.