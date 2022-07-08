2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron business thanks community for support after breaking and entering, theft

Highland Throwbacks B&E, theft
Highland Throwbacks B&E, theft(Source: Highland Throwbacks)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police reported a breaking and entering and theft incident that took place at a local store, Highland Throwbacks, Thursday around 3:20 a.m.

The shop posted that they will be temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades, mentioning how grateful they are for the willingness of their community to help.

The shop also shared this surveillance video with their near 11,000 Instagram followers, hoping someone may be able to identify the individual pictured.

According to police, the suspect took 12 pairs of collector shoes, several designer coats and caused damage to the store itself.

The business said once again that they are appreciative of the support they’ve received, thanking their followers and noting they hope to be reopening soon.

They are offering a reward to anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the individual.

