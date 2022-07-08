Beloved Westlake swim teacher ‘Miss Ruth’ passes

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Westlake lost a beloved swim teacher, Ruth Eleanor Obrochta, last night.

Obrochta - known affectionately by her students as “Miss Ruth” - taught swim lessons for 40 years, teaching thousands of students during her time at Westlake Recreation Center.

Her students ranged from infants to adults, with a passionate story behind her work.

She was 92 years old.

“Miss Ruth was more than a swim teacher, she was a wonderful person and she will truly, truly be missed,” said 19 News’ Tiffani Tucker, who’s own children were taught by Obrochta.

Miss Ruth also taught summer classes at the Peterson Pool and volunteered at St. Bernadette’s, where she worked as a lunchroom hall monitor.

“I wouldn’t know what to do if I didn’t have the kids,” she told 19 News in 2014.

Her legacy will live on in the many students she taught, and the community she loved.

