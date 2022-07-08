2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

The Pickens County Coroner's Office after a body was found less than a mile from where a missing man was last seen. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man’s body was found in a South Carolina creek thanks to an observant wedding party.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, people attending a wedding reception called the sheriff’s office to report an unusual smell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Officials said the body was found less than a mile from the home of Francis Alward, a missing 80-year-old man, although the body has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Armed shoplifter barricades himself inside fire vehicle outside South Euclid Walmart, police say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on June 30 on charges of child...
Sheriff: Family was living at children’s museum in Nevada; weapons and marijuana found
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop,"...
Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV’s ‘F Troop,’ dies at 99