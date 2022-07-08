2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bumble Bee recalls smoked clams for PFAS chemicals contamination

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look in their kitchen.

Bumble Bee Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its smoked clams for safety concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found in the 3.75-ounce cans with the UPC Label 8660075234.

The products in question were sold nationwide to limited retailers.

The FDA says no related illnesses have been reported and no other Bumble Bee products are affected by this recall.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals,” are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, the FDA stated. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in people’s bodies.

Consumers are advised to either throw out these clams or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

