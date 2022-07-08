2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic performs first-ever 5 organ transplant for patient with rare cancer

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic have done it again, this time performing the world’s first ever multi-organ transplant in a patient suffering from a rare appendix cancer called pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP).

The patient Andy Voge was 32 years old at the time of the surgery in September of 2021.

Voge was in the advanced stages of his cancer battle had been placed on hospice care because he could no longer digest solid food.

“The patient who needed a liver and four other digestive organs had started to deteriorate quite rapidly,” said Dr. Anil Vaidya. “It was touch-and-go that he would make it.”

The surgery itself took 17 hours as doctors had to removed the patient’s diseased organs before putting in the donor organs.

The liver, stomach, pancreas and duodenum (pancreaticoduodenal complex), spleen, small intestine, and right colon were all originally transplanted.

The spleen and colon were put in initially to protect the other organs but were removed before the completion of the surgery.

“As far as we know, it is the first time in the world that a full multi-organ transplant, including the liver and four other digestive organs, is performed to treat PMP,” said Dr. Vaidya.

Nine months after the surgery, the now 33-year-old man is back to living an active life and the surgery is considered a success.

“There is currently no evidence of cancer recurrence,” said Dr. Vaidya.

For more on Andy’s story, click here.

