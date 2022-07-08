Driver dies after his cement mixer rolls over in Medina County
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Akron man was killed after his cement mixer rolled over while driving through a roundabout in Montville early Friday morning, police said.
The accident happened just before 6 a.m.
According to police, Charles Oliver was south on SR 3, through the roundabout, when he went off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Medina firefighters extricated Oliver from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the accident remains under investigation.
