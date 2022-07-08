2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elyria Fire Department saves dog from house fire

Elyria Fire Department saves dog from house fire
Elyria Fire Department saves dog from house fire(Source: Elyria Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, managing to save one of the families pets.

Elyria Firefighters said that they responded to the call around 3:45 p.m., and upon arrival began an offensive attack to confine and control the blaze.

They said that the fire was contained to the kitchen, but caused heavy heat and smoke damage to the entire home.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to officials, and they were able to extinguish the fire quickly, performing a search that revealed multiple pets.

Unfortunately, Elyria Fire said that five pets were lost in the fire, however they were able to provide care to one dog, administering aid and giving the pet oxygen to revive it.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the dog was transported to an animal hospital.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the house, they said, and $10,000 in contents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

3 years in the making
3 years in the making: Bonnie Park restoration project improves water quality and habitat
Cleveland APL second waived fee weekend
Cleveland APL hosting another waived fee weekend
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew
3 years in the making: Bonnie Park restoration project improves water quality and habitat
3 years in the making: Bonnie Park restoration project improves water quality & community