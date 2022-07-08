Elyria Fire Department saves dog from house fire

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, managing to save one of the families pets.

Elyria Firefighters said that they responded to the call around 3:45 p.m., and upon arrival began an offensive attack to confine and control the blaze.

They said that the fire was contained to the kitchen, but caused heavy heat and smoke damage to the entire home.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to officials, and they were able to extinguish the fire quickly, performing a search that revealed multiple pets.

Unfortunately, Elyria Fire said that five pets were lost in the fire, however they were able to provide care to one dog, administering aid and giving the pet oxygen to revive it.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the dog was transported to an animal hospital.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the house, they said, and $10,000 in contents.

