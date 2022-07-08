Family of Jayland Walker calls for Justice Department investigation, marches in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old shot and killed by police in Akron, is calling on the Department of Justice to begin a federal investigation into the shooting.

The Walker family is calling on the DOJ to begin the investigation immediately, as a march on the Capitol takes place for Walker.

It is not immediately known how many people are expected for this march, or if the Walker family will be in attendance.

President Biden has recently said in a speech in Cleveland that the DOJ would be ready to step up if an investigation was necessary, but implied that a DOJ investigation would not take place until the completion of the Attorney General’s investigation.

