CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A flipped semi caused the ramps from I-90 eastbound and I-490 westbound to I-71 southbound to be shut down on Friday.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. on July 8.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

