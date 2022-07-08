Man shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning.
According to officers, the victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive.
This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.
Cleveland EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
This is developing story and will be updated.
