Man shot to death on Canton porch

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W.

Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso and legs.

EMS transported Blackshear to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time there are no arrests and Canton police are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-489-3144.

