Man with 2 felony charges wanted, Stark County Sheriff says
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him.
Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post.
Duran is wanted for a second-degree felonious burglary charge, a fifth-degree felonious theft charge and a second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging charge, the post said.
Anyone with information on Duran’s whereabouts have been asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3880.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
