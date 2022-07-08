Man with 2 felony charges wanted, Stark County Sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and officers have asked for the community’s help to find him.

Daniel Duran, 36, is wanted for two felonies and a misdemeanor, according to a department Facebook post.

Duran is wanted for a second-degree felonious burglary charge, a fifth-degree felonious theft charge and a second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging charge, the post said.

Anyone with information on Duran’s whereabouts have been asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3880.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

