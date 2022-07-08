Missing Adult Alert: Man with memory issues drives away from Tuscarawas County home
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ZOAR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Adult Alert early Friday for a 76-year-old man who has memory issues.
The sheriff’s office said Fred Gleaton drove away from his home around 9 a.m. Thursday and has not returned.
According to the alert, the vehicle is a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee with OH plate number GQP6761.
(The car pictured below is not the actual car.)
The incident took place on Michael Lane in the city of Zoar, the sheriff’s office said in the alert.
Gleaton is described as 6 feet tall and about 195 pounds; he was last seen wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and loafers.
Call 911 if you see Fred Gleaton or know his location.
