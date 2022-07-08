2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Adult Alert: Man with memory issues drives away from Tuscarawas County home

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ZOAR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Adult Alert early Friday for a 76-year-old man who has memory issues.

The sheriff’s office said Fred Gleaton drove away from his home around 9 a.m. Thursday and has not returned.

According to the alert, the vehicle is a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee with OH plate number GQP6761.

(The car pictured below is not the actual car.)

Fred Gleaton
Fred Gleaton(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

The incident took place on Michael Lane in the city of Zoar, the sheriff’s office said in the alert.

Gleaton is described as 6 feet tall and about 195 pounds; he was last seen wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and loafers.

Call 911 if you see Fred Gleaton or know his location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

