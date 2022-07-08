2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Mosquito Lake State Park

Makenzie Carson
Makenzie Carson(Ohio Department of Natural Resources)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSQUITO LAKE STATE PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued an endangered missing child alert for 16-year-old Makenzie Carson, who was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park at 1 a.m. on July 7.

Mosquito Lake State Park is located in the city of Cortland.

Carson was described as 5′1″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Pirates” in orange letters on the front, a red long-sleeve cropped shirt with ruffles on the sleeves, jean shorts, and white fuzzy Crocs.

While this is not an Amber Alert, she is believed to be in danger, according to the advisory.

The advisory said she is believed to possibly be with her boyfriend, who is also missing.

Her last known location was Akron, according to the advisory.

Call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 614-799-9538 if you see her or have any information on where she may be.

