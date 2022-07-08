2 Strong 4 Bullies
More than 300 innocent animals rescued by the Portage Animal Protective League

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 300 innocent animals have been rescued by the Portage Animal Protective League from a house in Mogadore.

The sheriff’s department had a search warrant and found many different animals.

Dogs, alligators, snakes, fish, a rabbit, ducks and so on.

Out of the five snakes sadly one did pass away because of a mite infestation and malnutrition.

Chalan Lowry is the executive director.

She said the owners surrendered the animals, and they still need medical care.

“So I’m glad that we were there but it also makes me sad that people feel that it’s okay for animals to live or children to live in a environment like that,” she said.

The house the animals were living in was filled with trash and debris.

Lowry has just one message:

“Please adopt, really I don’t think people always think to adopt we have dogs, cats, we have bunnies, pigs all kinds of animals,” Lowry said.

Ohio Fish Rescue has taken the fish & Herps Alive have taken in the reptiles.

This incident serves as a reminder to treat animals with love and respect and to stop the abuse.

If you are interested in adoption click the link below.

https://portageapl.org/available-pets/

