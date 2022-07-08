2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain for some this afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system tracking well to our south today, but close enough for us to be impacted. A fairly cloudy day ahead. Light rain will be around, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Best risk for a little rain west and south of Cleveland. High temperatures today in the 80 to 85 degree range. Cooler air tomorrow. High pressure will be in place centered north of Cleveland. It’ll be a windy day with gusts over 30 mph at times out of the northeast. The strongest winds along the lakeshore between Cleveland and Toledo. A mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning then a mainly sunny afternoon. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A pleasant Sunday ahead with sunshine. Things heat up on Monday as temperatures soar to around 90 degrees.

