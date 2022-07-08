Police: 1 charged after hospitalizing 1 during drunken car chase through Avon, Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was charged Sunday night after hospitalizing a driver during a drunken car chase through Avon and Westlake, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Westlake police officers were told about an SUV being chased by Avon police at around 9:30 p.m. on July 3, according to a department press release.

Police were informed the 36-year-old Brooklyn woman, who was apparently passed out behind the wheel, started taking off after officers arrived, the release said.

Westlake police were able to find the woman’s car near Crocker Road and Detroit Road and the woman took off again after officers approached the car, the release said.

Officers briefly called off the chase due to dangerous driving and the amount of traffic, the release said.

The woman hit two cars before crawling out of her car, where police arrested her, the release said.

Officials said one of the women that was hit by the driver was taken to the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition.

The 36-year-old, who had two prior OVI convictions, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, felony fleeing, OVI and various traffic-related charges.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.