Police: 1 charged with OVI after passing out behind the wheel at Westlake Taco Bell

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was charged with OVI and Prohibited Blood Alcohol Content after passing out behind the wheel at a Taco Bell in Westlake on Sunday, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Police arrived at the Taco Bell located on Columbia Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a man falling asleep in the drive-thru line, according to a department press release.

Police got a description of the man, 32, from North Olmstead, after speaking with customers, the release said.

The man said he was not asleep at the wheel but admitted to being exhausted after “having a long week”, the release said.

Officers field-tested the man after showing signs of intoxication, the release said.

The man submitted to a breath test where he had a blood alcohol content of 0.175, over two times the state’s 0.08 legal limit, according to Capt. Jerry Vogel of the Westlake Police Department.

This story was ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

