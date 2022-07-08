2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon police mourn loss of retired K-9 Stryker

K-9 Stryker
K-9 Stryker(Source: Solon Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police are mourning the loss of a retired K-9 who served the department for nine years.

K-9 Stryker “will be missed and remembered always,” Solon police said in a Facebook post announcing his passing.

According to the post, Stryker and his handler Ptl. Matt Troyer worked together to bust felons.

They also attended community events, and Solon police said Stryker was a favorite with kids.

He lived with Troyer’s family after retirement until his death.

