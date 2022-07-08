Solon police mourn loss of retired K-9 Stryker

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police are mourning the loss of a retired K-9 who served the department for nine years.

K-9 Stryker “will be missed and remembered always,” Solon police said in a Facebook post announcing his passing.

According to the post, Stryker and his handler Ptl. Matt Troyer worked together to bust felons.

They also attended community events, and Solon police said Stryker was a favorite with kids.

He lived with Troyer’s family after retirement until his death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.