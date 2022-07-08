South Euclid Walmart shoppers, workers not allowed to leave store, due to police activity

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police officers were called to the Walmart in the 1800 block of Warrensville Center Road Friday morning.

According to officials, an armed shoplifter was inside the store.

Walmart activated their threat policy procedure and workers and shoppers were taken to a safe place inside the building.

Nobody is allowed to enter or leave the store.

19 News has confirmed one suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.