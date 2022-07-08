2 Strong 4 Bullies
WonderStruck back for second wonderful year

Lakeland Community College hosts Ohio’s largest music and arts festival Saturday and Sunday.
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of music fans will again descend on Lakeland Community College this weekend for the second year of WonderStruck.

“I’m always excited on a festival weekend,” said Denny Young, President of The Elevation Group, the festival promoter. “It’s not only the biggest music festival in Cleveland but the biggest contemporary music festival in Ohio.”

More than two dozen bands will perform on three stages over the two days in Lake County.

“We’ve got our biggest lineup ever,” Young said. “The Lumineers, Grammy-nominated, Vampire Weekend, Grammy-winners, these are two of the biggest touring acts in America right now and we have 26 other bands that will be entertaining people from noon until 11 each day.”

Music is the centerpiece of the weekend but the festival includes a variety of activities for everyone in the family.

“More than twenty food vendors from the Cleveland area, across Ohio,” Young said. “We have our largest artisan and vendor village ever where you can see displays and buy festival wear. Also, a full kids zone so if you have young kids you can enjoy the music but the kids can also be entertained.”

The weather should be perfect for an outdoor event. Tickets are still available throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

