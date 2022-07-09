16-year-old girl missing from state park may be with boyfriend, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl, who has been missing since July 7 and may be with her boyfriend.

Makenzie Carson was last seen at the Mosquito Lake State Park at 1 a.m., police said.

Akron was her last known location, police said.

Makenzie is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

Makenzie has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Makenzie was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with orange lettering, a red long-sleeve crop top style shirt, blue jean shorts and white fuzzy Crocs, police said.

Police said she is believed to be with her boyfriend, DeAngelo Bartelli, who is also missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 614-799-9538.

