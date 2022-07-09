Cleveland Cavaliers officially sign Darius Garland to multi-year extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced they have resigned Darius Garland to a multi-year extension on July 9.

The All-Star Guard from Vanderbilt averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists in the 68 games he played for the Cavs last year while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

“Darius has proven to be a tremendous basketball player and someone who embodies everything a franchise would want in a young player,” Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in a press release. “We’ve quickly seen Darius grow into an NBA All-Star and an integral core piece in our pursuit of sustainable success. Both on and off the court, Darius has demonstrated a strong commitment to this organization and the community. We look forward to our future and what we can accomplish here in Cleveland.”

Garland also finished third place in the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year voting.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported July 2 the third-year player will make as much as $231 million in the super max rookie contract extension.

Cleveland’s Darius Garland lands a super max rookie extension that could become worth $231M with All-NBA escalators. pic.twitter.com/A2SYEOYRRK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2022

