Cleveland Cavaliers officially sign Ricky Rubio, Robin Lopez, Raul Neto

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced the signings of Ricky Rubio, Robin Lopez and Raul Neto on July 8.

Rubio returns to the Cavs after being traded to the Indiana Pacers in a deal for Caris LaVert.

Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 in the 34 games he played in for the Cavs prior to his season-ending ACL tear.

Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Orlando Magic prior to his arrival to Cleveland.

He averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in Orlando.

Neto averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in the 70 games he played in for the Washington Wizards.

Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in a statement that the goal for the team this offseason has been to strengthen the roster and find the best talent to improve the team.

“When you think about the impact Ricky had on our team last season, his addition became a priority to bring back to Cleveland,” Altman said. “We also feel Robin and Raul are both high character guys who have played a great amount of meaningful basketball and will bring the right balance of seasoned experience and depth to our emerging young core. We are excited for Ricky’s return and welcome Robin and Raul to the Cavaliers family.”

The Cavs are currently playing in the Summer League in Las Vegas, which runs through July 17.

