Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez won’t start All-Star game
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was edged out by Boston’s Rafael Devers for the starting third base spot in this year’s All-Star game.
The starters were announced Friday night by MLB.
Ramirez is still Cleveland’s best player this season, hitting .285 with 16 HR and 63 RBI.
He’s still expected to be named as a reserve when the complete rosters are announced Sunday.
The All-Star game is Tuesday July 19 in Los Angeles.
