Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez won’t start All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was edged out by Boston’s Rafael Devers for the starting third base spot in this year’s All-Star game.

The starters were announced Friday night by MLB.

Your American League All-Star starters are here 🌟 pic.twitter.com/fRXb8f2Tg1 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 8, 2022

Ramirez is still Cleveland’s best player this season, hitting .285 with 16 HR and 63 RBI.

He’s still expected to be named as a reserve when the complete rosters are announced Sunday.

The All-Star game is Tuesday July 19 in Los Angeles.

