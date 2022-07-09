2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mom faces new charges after toddler dies with fentanyl in system; dad also charged

(Pexels)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details emerged Saturday in the case of a toddler who Cleveland police say died with suspected fentanyl in his system.

Cuyahoga County court records show the parents of Ricardo Johnson Jr. were indicted Thursday in connection to the 15-month-old’s death.

According to a copy of the indictment, Casey Bisner and Ricardo Johnson Sr. are now facing the charges listed below:

  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • Endangering children
  • Trafficking
  • Drug possession
  • Possessing criminal tools

Johnson Jr. died Jan. 14 while in his mother’s care, according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland mother arrested after 1-year-old baby dies with fentanyl in his system

Cleveland police arrested the toddler’s mother, identified as Bisner, days after he died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide four months later.

Death of Cleveland baby with fentanyl in system now ruled a homicide

She was initially charged with child endangering, though prosecutors said in court documents that additional charges against her were possible.

Casey Bisner
Casey Bisner(Source: Jail)

Meanwhile, Johnson Sr. was an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail when his son died, according to court records.

Arraignments for Bisner and Johnson Sr. are scheduled on Aug. 1 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

