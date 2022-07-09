2 Strong 4 Bullies
Funeral details announced in Akron for Jayland Walker

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral services for Jayland Walker has been announced for July 13, according to the Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed after being chased by Akron police officers on June 27.

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)

The officers involved are still under investigation while the community continues to take to the streets to demand change from the city during cries for justice.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

