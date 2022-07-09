Funeral details announced in Akron for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral services for Jayland Walker has been announced for July 13, according to the Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed after being chased by Akron police officers on June 27.

The officers involved are still under investigation while the community continues to take to the streets to demand change from the city during cries for justice.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

