More than 100 displaced after City of Mayfield condemns, evacuates apartment buildings

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a hundred people were displaced by the City of Mayfield after the condemnation and evacuation of the Mayfield Gardens Apartments on Friday.

The news came from Mayfield Heights Building Director, Braden Thomas, who condemned the building, located at 1585 Mallard Dr., at 4 p.m. on July 8, sources told 19 News.

Until the building makes the necessary repairs, the units cannot be occupied by tenants, leaving many fearful.

Marvin Axelrod said he was not expecting to have to leave his home.

“I might try to stay here tonight to save the money but technically, I’m supposed to be out of here but I may go to Macedonia, where there are places I can afford.”

The 80-year-old veteran is just one of between 100 to 160 residents who have to vacate Mayfield Gardens apartments immediately. The city writes in a letter that the structure is unsafe, dangerous and unfit for human occupancy.

After speaking with several residents, a 19 News crew went over to the leasing office and spoke with management who said they did not have permission to speak on camera.

Here’s what we know:

1.) Now that the buildings are condemned, no one can occupy the units until the repairs have been made.

2.) There is no timeline for when those repairs will be made. It could be a short amount of time, or permanently, if the issues can’t be fixed.

3.) Residents can be summoned and made to appear in court if they do not comply with these orders.

4.) No one has said anything about the cost of any of this, including relocation fees and refunds on the rent.

For now, these residents are packing up their things, uncertain of their future at Mayfield Gardens.

“I can live in a motel if I have to, I don’t want to. I got things here, I cook breakfast, I’m a cook. I cook my own food, I don’t even fast food,” said Axelrod. ”This is our home, we don’t have it anymore,” he said.

19 News reached out to the city of Mayfield Heights for comment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

