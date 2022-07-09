2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New dash-cam footage shows police chase in Westlake (video)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police chased a woman wanted for running from police in dash-cam footage released to 19 News.

The woman was charged Sunday night after hospitalizing a driver during a drunken car chase through Avon and Westlake, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Westlake police officers were told about an SUV being chased by Avon police at around 9:30 p.m. on July 3, according to a department press release.

Police were informed the 36-year-old Brooklyn woman, who was apparently passed out behind the wheel, started taking off after officers arrived, the release said.

Westlake police were able to find the woman’s car near Crocker Road and Detroit Road and the woman took off again after officers approached the car, the release said.

Officers briefly called off the chase due to dangerous driving and the amount of traffic, the release said.

The woman hit two cars before crawling out of her car, where police arrested her, the release said.

Officials said one of the women that was hit by the driver was taken to the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, but is in stable condition.

The 36-year-old, who had two prior OVI convictions, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, felony fleeing, OVI and various traffic-related charges.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, after shots fired into crowd, Akron police say
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, after shots fired into crowd, Akron police say
More than a hundred people were displaced by the City of Mayfield after the condemnation and...
More than 100 displaced after City of Mayfield condemns, evacuates apartment buildings
New dash-cam footage shows police chase in Westlake (video)
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Funeral details announced in Akron for Jayland Walker