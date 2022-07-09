2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Nice weekend with hot, humid work week ahead

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Mainly sunny with gusty northeast winds and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs around 80.

Sunday night: Increasing cloudiness with lows in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90.

Tuesday: Variable skies, hot and humid with scattered storms and highs upper 80s.

