Northeast Ohio weather: Nice weekend with hot, humid work week ahead
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Mainly sunny with gusty northeast winds and highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Sunny with highs around 80.
Sunday night: Increasing cloudiness with lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90.
Tuesday: Variable skies, hot and humid with scattered storms and highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.